Borgata Comedy Club
Robyn Schall, Daniel Tirado, Kyle Grooms, Jan. 24 through 26, $20.
Chris Lamberth, Jon Fisch, Daniel Tirado, Jan. 27, $20.
Chris Lamberth, Jon Fisch, Matt Fulchiron, Jan. 28 through 31, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Robby Slowick (Conan) featuring Abby Washuta, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 24, $29.
The Early Bird Show featuring Mike Finoia, 7 p.m., Jan. 25, $34.
Mike Finoia (Impractical Jokers) featuring Dan Kalwhite, 9 p.m., Jan. 25 and 7 and 9 p.m., Jan. 26, $34.
Monday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m., Jan. 28, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Tom Rhodes, 8 p.m., Jan. 24, $20.
Mike Armstrong, 8 p.m., Jan. 30 and 31, $20.
