Comedy

Borgata Comedy Club

Greg Stone, Larry XL, Dan Wilson, March 14 through 16, $20.

Lori Palminteri, Pat Brown, Brian Scolaro, March 17 through 20, $20.

Atlantic City Comedy Club

Special Tour Event featuring Tim Hanlon, Matt Bellak, Franco Harris, Ralph Laguerre, 8:30 p.m., March 14, $29.

The Early Bird Special Show featuring Richie Redding, 7 p.m., March 15, $24, $34.

Richie Redding (Katt Williams Tour) featuring Napoleon Emill, 7 and 9 p.m., March 15 and 16, $34.

Monday Night Comedy featuring Frank Liotti (HBO’s High Maintenance), 8:30 p.m, March 18, $25.

Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club

Kevin McCaffery, 8 p.m., March 14, $20.

Jessimae Peluso, 8 p.m., March 19 and 20, $20.

