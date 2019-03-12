Borgata Comedy Club
Greg Stone, Larry XL, Dan Wilson, March 14 through 16, $20.
Lori Palminteri, Pat Brown, Brian Scolaro, March 17 through 20, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Special Tour Event featuring Tim Hanlon, Matt Bellak, Franco Harris, Ralph Laguerre, 8:30 p.m., March 14, $29.
The Early Bird Special Show featuring Richie Redding, 7 p.m., March 15, $24, $34.
Richie Redding (Katt Williams Tour) featuring Napoleon Emill, 7 and 9 p.m., March 15 and 16, $34.
Monday Night Comedy featuring Frank Liotti (HBO’s High Maintenance), 8:30 p.m, March 18, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Kevin McCaffery, 8 p.m., March 14, $20.
Jessimae Peluso, 8 p.m., March 19 and 20, $20.
