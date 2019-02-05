Borgata Comedy Club
Anthony DeVito, Macio, Rich Vos, Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 through 9, $20.
Buddy Fitzpatrick, Anthony DeVito, Chris Monty, Feb. 10, $20.
Buddy Fitzpatrick, Corey Rodrigues, Chris Monty, Feb. 11 through 13, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Christian Finnegan (Comedy Central) featuring Peggy O’Leary, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 7, $29.
The Early Bird Show featuring Jon Fisch, 7 p.m., Feb. 8, $24, $34.
Jon Fisch (Late Show With Stephen Colbert), 9 p.m., Feb. 8 and 7 and 9 p.m., Feb. 9, $34.
Monday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m., Feb. 11, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Jeff Dye, 8 p.m., Feb. 7, $20.
Vinnie Brand, 8 p.m., Feb. 13, $20.
