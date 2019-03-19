Borgata Comedy Club
Lori Palminteri, Pat Brown, Brian Scolaro, March 21 and 22, $20.
Erica Rhodes, Derek Gaines, Billy Garan, March 24 through 27, $20
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Mike Feeney (Sirius XM Radio), 8:30 p.m., March 21, $29.
The Early Bird Special Show featuring Eric Neumann, 7 p.m., March 22, $24, $34.
Eric Neumann (Number 1 Comedy Album on iTunes), 9 p.m., March 22 and 7 and 9 p.m., March 23, $34.
Monday Night Comedy, 8:30 p.m, March 25, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Jessimae Peluso, 8 p.m., March 21, $20.
Ben Gleib, 8 p.m., March 26 and 27, $20.
