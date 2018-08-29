Borgata Comedy Club
Lori Palminteri, Matthew Broussard, Goumba Johnny, Aug. 31, $20.
Miguel Dalmau, Larry XL, Buddy FitzPatrick, Sept. 2 through 5, $20.
Atlantic City Comedy Club
Eric Neumann featuring Dan Altano, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 30, $25.
The Early Bird Special Show Featuring Kate Wolff, 7 p.m., Aug. 31, $19.
Kate Wolff (truTV) featuring Lance Weiss, 9 p.m., Aug. 31, $29.
Kate Wolff (truTV) featuring Usama Siddiquee, 7 and 9 p.m., Sept. 1, $29.
Alex Pavone (Sirius XM) featuring Peggy O’Leary, 7 and 9 p.m., Sept. 2, $29.
Alex Pavone (Sirius XM) featuring Lance Weiss, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 3, $25.
Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club
Jim Florentine, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $20.
Jimmy Pardo, 8 p.m., Sept. 4 and 5, $20.
