NEEDTOBREATHE: ACOUSTIC LIVE TOUR
CAESARS // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 4; $35, $50, $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: Needtobreathe is a rock band with Christian roots which released its debut album “Daylight” in 2006. The band’s career continued on an upward trajectory with 2007’s “The Heat,” but with the band’s third album “The Outsiders,” they reached the Top 20 on the Billboard 200. It was followed up with even greater chart success on 2011’s “The Reckoning” which reached No. 6 on the charts and “Rivers in the Wasteland which debuted at No. 3 in 2014. On Saturday night Needtobreathe comes to Caesars Atlantic City for a stop on their current acoustic tour. Fans will get to hear stripped down versions of favorites such as “Happiness,” “Multiplied,” “Brother,” “Drive All Night,” “The Outsiders” and “Washed by the Water.”
