NICK KROLL LIVE
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 12; $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: Nick Kroll is an actor, comedian, writer and producer who is known for starring in his Comedy Central series “Kroll Show” as well as for the Netflix show “Big Mouth.” As a stand-up Kroll is a master of different voices and personas and his smart, sarcastic style never fails to get big laughs. On Friday night he’ll perform at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa where those in attendance will have the pleasure of hearing all of his witty observations in person.
