GIN BLOSSOMS
HARD ROCK // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 21; THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 22; $35, $50 AND $65
WHAT TO EXPECT: Gin Blossoms roared to the top of the pop charts in 1993 with their single “Hey Jealousy.” “New Miserable” was the breakthrough album for the group and also featured the hits “Found Out About You” and “Allison Road.” 1996’s “Congratulations I’m Sorry,” contained the hit “Follow You Down.” Simple, melodic pop/rock songwriting has always been the band’s principle strength. Fans will enjoy hearing all their favorites at Hard Rock.
HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, GinBlossoms.net
