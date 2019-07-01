New Kids on the Block

80s boy band New Kids on the Block, also know as NKOTB, are headlining a trip down memory lane with "The Mixtape Tour". The 53 city tour will also feature mall pop stars Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, and hip-hop trios Salt N Pepa and Naughty by Nature. 

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: THE MIXTAPE TOUR WITH SALT N PEPA, NAUGHTY BY NATURE, TIFFANY AND DEBBIE GIBSON

BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 5; $149, $249

WHAT TO EXPECT: New Kids on the Block, the boy band that made every teenage girl of the late 1980s scream is back on the road again. This time they’ve brought some friends with them for “The Mixtape Tour”- hip hop legends Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature and pop stars Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. It’s a dream come true for any child of the ‘80s. NKOTB will no doubt steal the show however, and their fans can look forward to losing their minds over favorites such as “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You Forever” “You Got it (The Right Stuff)” “Step By Step” and “Please Don’t Go Girl.”

