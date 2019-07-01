JIM NORTON
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 5; $39, $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jim Norton is one of those comedians who really doesn’t care how raunchy, offensive or shocking his material may be as long as it gets big laughs. And get big laughs, it always does. Norton has had a career that’s included a regular spots on “The Opie and Anthony Show” and Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn” and numerous film roles. He has also released several comedy CDs and has authored two best-selling books. On Friday he brings his insanely funny act to the stage at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and those in attendance may never be the same again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.