Jim Norton

Provided

Air Supply will appear at Borgata on June 22.

JIM NORTON

BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 5; $39, $49

WHAT TO EXPECT: Jim Norton is one of those comedians who really doesn’t care how raunchy, offensive or shocking his material may be as long as it gets big laughs. And get big laughs, it always does. Norton has had a career that’s included a regular spots on “The Opie and Anthony Show” and Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn” and numerous film roles. He has also released several comedy CDs and has authored two best-selling books. On Friday he brings his insanely funny act to the stage at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and those in attendance may never be the same again.

JimNorton.com, TheBorgata.com

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

