In case the endless parade of department store sales and twinkling lights didn’t tip you off, we are neck deep in the holidays. But for some people, getting into the spirit of things requires a little help. And as Will Ferrell’s character Buddy famously said in the 2003 holiday classic “Elf,” “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”
With those immortal words in mind, we present to you a selection of holiday-themed shows that are sure to fill your hearts and stockings with the magic of the season.
LeAnn Rimes: You and Me and Christmas – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Country singer Lee Ann Rimes launched her seventh Christmas tour this year, hitting 11 cities just in time for the holidays. “I can’t believe it’s my seventh Christmas tour,” Rimes said in a recent press release. “We are back this holiday season singing all your favorites, from Christmas classics to new music to my hits. There is something for everyone, so come on out and see us!” Go to LeAnnRimes.com.
Toys For Tots Musical Revue – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Resorts Casino Hotel
Those looking for a fun, rewarding and cost effective evening of holiday entertainment will enjoy this show at Resorts, which features a variety of Atlantic City’s top performers singing classic seasonal favorites. Guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy for the charity will be admitted free of charge.
Idina Menzel – 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Caesars Atlantic City
Hot on the heels of the release of her holiday album “Christmas: A Season of Love,” the star of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” will head to Caesars to spread Christmas cheer to all. Go to IdinaMenzel.com.
Big Band Wonderland - Christmas with the Stars – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Levoy Theater
A night of old-school Christmas crooning is on the menu at the Levoy as Bob Anderson, Hailey Reinhart and Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Orchestra take the stage to perform big band versions of your holiday favorites. Go to Levoy.net.
A Christmas Carol – 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Jay and Linda Grunin Center
Presented by Yates Musical Theatre for Children, a family-friendly musical adaptation of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to the stage at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center at Ocean County College. For more info, go to GruninCenter.org.
Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions, Greatest Hits & Holiday Favorites – 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Golden Nugget Atlantic City
One of the most stunningly impressive vocalists of the last half century, Michael Bolton brings his four-octave range to Golden Nugget on Saturday. Armed with hits and an arsenal of holiday classics specially arranged for the symphony, this performance is sure to leave you merry and bright. Go to MichaelBolton.com.
Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas – 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Pop diva extraordinaire Mariah Carey has become synonymous with the holidays due to the success of her popular Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas is You.” Carey will perform this and other yule-tide favorites with help from Stockton University’s Highest Praise Gospel Choir when she comes to Hard Rock. Go to MariahCarey.com.
Luann De Lesseps Holiday Cabaret – 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Best known as one of the Real Housewives of New York City, Luann De Lesseps will perform a holiday version of her cabaret show. Tickets to this show come with free entry to an afterparty at Premier nightclub. Go to CountessLuann.com.
Stockton Presents Handel’s Messiah – 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Once again under the direction of Beverley Vaughn, Stockton University’s Performing Arts Program will present the beloved holiday masterpiece, Handel’s “Messiah.” The performance will feature complex harmonies and sweeping majestic soundscapes sure to leave you dizzy will the magic of the season. Go to TheBorgata.com.
Santa’s Christmas Wonderland – Various times Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 10-15, Harrah’s Resort
For a simple, traditional holiday show, you can’t go wrong with Santa’s Christmas Wonderland. Expect elves, Frosty, Santa and a line of high kicking chorus dancers all delirious with holiday cheer. Will there be fake snow? We can’t say for sure, but it seems like a good bet. Bring the whole family. Go to Caesars.com/harrahs-ac.
'Twas the Night Before Christmas – 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Levoy Theatre
Looking for a great show to take the kids to? Levoy’s Theatre for Children’s production of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” is a one-hour holiday favorite inspired by the timeless poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas” by Clement Moore. Expect visions of sugar plumbs. Go to Levoy.net.
Vienna Boys Choir – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Jay and Linda Grunin Center
The world’s foremost children's coral group, the Austrian-based Vienna Boys Choir will perform a mix of Austrian folk songs, Christmas carols, hymns and classical pieces when they arrive at the Grunin Center. Go to ViennaBoysChoir.org.
Jazzy Holiday with Eddie Morgan & Rek’d 4 Jazz – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Dante Hall
Holiday songs are great, but even an old fashioned Christmas Carol could use a little jazzing up every now and then. That’s exactly what is on the menu as Eddie Morgan & Rek’d 4 Jazz bring some holiday swing to Dante Hall.
Jackie Evancho – 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Levoy Theatre
Vocalist Jackie Evancho first dazzled audiences as a child back in 2010 after appearing on Season 5 of the hit show “America’s Got Talent.” Evancho, who is now 19, has released three holiday albums to date and her appearance at the Levoy Theatre will feature selections from these. Go to JackieEvancho.com
Borgata Holiday Show - Various times, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 13-15, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
This year Borgata has put together a festive holiday show that features performances by some of the most talented tribute artists around. Yule tide classics will be sung by performers channeling such legends as Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand and more. Go to The Borgata.com.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker – 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14, Stockton Performing Arts Center; 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 and 22, Caesars
Can there be anything more Christmas-y than watching a live performance of The Nutcracker? We don’t think so. The dancing is elegant and graceful, the music is the soundtrack to the season. Grab your ticket and let the yule-tide nostalgia begin. Go to ACBallet.org.
Eileen Ivers, A Joyful Christmas – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Levoy
Eileen Ivers is a Grammy Award winning fiddler, whose Irish heritage comes through in her music. Backed by a 20 piece ensemble of musicians, Ivers brings her annual Christmas show to The Levoy Theatre. Expect a foot-stomping raucus celebration of the joy of the season. Go to EileenIvers.com.
White Christmas Sing-Along, 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Levoy Theatre
This year why not bring the family down to the Levoy Theatre to sing along in unison with a crowd of merry strangers as the 1954 Bing Crosby/Danny Kaye classic “White Christmas” is shown on the silver screen? Those REALLY in the mood to put some jingle in their kringle can pony up an extra eight bucks and catch the early showing of “It’s A Wonderful Life” at 3 p.m. the same day.
Twelve Twenty Four: The Holiday Rock Orchestra, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Levoy Theatre
Seeking out something a bit more grand this holiday season? Twelve Twenty Four:The Holiday Rock Orchestra starts with a full rock band then adds a multi-piece string section and a variety of vocalists in order to create an unforgettable high-energy holiday experience that you won’t soon forget. Go to 1224Band.com.
Taylor Dayne - 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Resorts Casino Hotel
What better way to ring in the New Year than with a rousing performance from an American pop music icon? The one and only Taylor Dayne will offer revelers that opportunity when she comes to Resorts on New Year’s Eve for a one-night-only concert event. Go to TaylorDayne.com.
Best of Philly Sound – The Trammps featuring Earl Young, The Delfonics featuring William Hart and Blue Magic featuring Ted Mills -10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Tropicana
Three legendary funk, soul and R&B groups from Philly will descend upon America’s Playground to bring the party to Tropicana on New Years Eve. The Trammps, The Delfonics and Blue Magic are sure to have everyone dancing their way right into the New Year. Go to TheTrammps.net; TheDelfonics.com; BlueMagicUSA.com.
Kool & The Gang and KC & The Sunshine Band – 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Hard Rock
If upbeat dance, party and disco music is your jam, Hard Rock has the perfect New Year’s Eve show for you. Kool & The Gang and KC & the Sunshine Band team up for a double headlining bill. Now THAT is cause for ‘Celebration!’ Go to KoolAndTheGang.com; HeyKCSB.com.
