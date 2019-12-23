ALLEN EDWARDS
RESORTS // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, DEC. 26; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: “The Singer,” Allen Edwards has had many great nights at Resorts Casino Hotel over the years, and on Thursday he’ll make his triumphant return. Edwards began performing at age 6, worked for a time as a policeman, and eventually became known for writing songs such as “Walk Out Backward,” “Houston Just Ain’t Big Enough” and “Could We Please Stay in Love for a While.” Edwards’ shows always include plenty of popular covers by the likes of Neil Diamond and Roy Orbison, and with it being the holiday season, concertgoers can also look forward to hearing favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Home For the Holidays” and “The Christmas Song.” A classic showroom performer, Edwards’s style has drawn comparisons to Perry Como, Neil Diamond and Englebert Humperdinck.
TWELVE TWENTY-FOUR: HOLIDAY ROCK ORCHESTRA
LEVOY THEATRE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27; $34, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: For the past 17 years, Twelve Twenty-Four has delivered its stirring, operatic brand of orchestral rock. The group is comprised of a six-piece rock band along with a string section and vocalists that perform their own takes on holiday favorites. Twelve Twenty-Four has released several albums including “Light in the Dark” and “Miracle on Rock Street.” They have been compared to the iconic bands Rush and Pink Floyd and much like the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Twelve Twenty-Four combines heavy metal guitar and a progressive rock slant with Broadway-style theatrics to great effect.
FANTASIA
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, DEC. 27; $49, $59, $69, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: Fantasia became a household name in 2004 when she competed in and eventually won Season 3 of “American Idol.” Her first single “I Believe” debuted at the top of the charts and her debut album “Free Yourself” was a Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated hit. She’s been a star ever since and on Friday night the North Carolina native comes to Atlantic City for a performance at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Concertgoers can look to hearing a passionate set of songs from throughout her career as well as some covers of artists such as Anita Baker, Aretha Franklin and Bell Biv Devoe.
EARTH, WIND & FIRE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M., Saturday Dec. 28; $80, $100, $130
WHAT TO EXPECT: 1970s hit-makers Earth Wind & Fire were not only incredibly successful commercially, they were also critically-acclaimed, bringing funk to new heights by stirring the pot with jazz, smooth soul, gospel, blues, pop, rock and disco. The band is also known for their energetic live shows. Fans will groove to hits such as “Best of My Love,” “Fantasy,” “Serpentine Fire,” “Got to Get You Into My Life,” “Sing a Song and “Shining Star.”
BERT KREISHER
BORGATA // 7 P.M. Saturday Dec. 28; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Once named “the top partier at the number one party school in the country,” by “Rolling Stone,” Bert Kreischer has managed to keep the party going for years as a stand-up comedian, actor and reality television star. He starred on “Bert the Conqueror” on the Travel Channel and in 2014 released the book “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child.” These days he’s best-known for his shirtless stand-up performances where he often tells tales from his crazy college days at Florida State University. A comic with his own style, Kreischer comes to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Saturday for another crazy night.
HUMAN NATURE
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. Sunday, Dec. 29; $29, $39
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hailing from down under in Australia, the vocal quartet Human Nature makes a living performing the timeless hits of Motown along as some original material. The group is comprised of Michael Tierney, Anthony Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen and they perform with a 7-piece band called The Funk Foundation. Human Nature are naturals on stage, but have also had major success in the studio as well with 17 platinum hits and over 2 million albums sold. Motown fans won’t want to miss this sharply-dressed group of Aussies when they perform at Hard Rock on Sunday night.
2020 POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
RESORTS // NOON WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1; $27, $40
WHAT TO EXPECT: Those looking to raise money for a good cause and have their body go numb in the process will want to take part in the 29th Annual Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day at the beach in front of the Landshark Bar & Grill. Gilda’s Club of South Jersey and the Atlantic County Toys for Kids Program will be the beneficiaries of this year’s dip into the ocean. The event will take place through the wind, through the rain, through the snow and the only requirement is that plungers come equipped with simply a bathing suit. This year’s plunge features two tiers of pricing for participants. Tier One ($27) includes a commemorative ACPBP long sleeve t-shirt, while Tier Two ($40) includes the first as well as free lunch at Landshark Bar & Grill.
BURLESQUE HOLIDAY SHOW
BORGATA // 9 P.M. THURSDAY-MONDAY, DEC. 26-30; WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1; 10 P.M. TUESDAY, DEC. 31; $30
WHAT TO EXPECT: While many people cherish holiday traditions such as tree trimming, caroling or baking cookies, there are plenty of folks who prefer their season’s greetings to come with rhinestone trims and tassels. Yes boys and girls, it’s the most wonderful time of the year at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa as the annual Burlesque Holiday Show makes its return. With a cast of sexy dancers, comedians and performers, the fast-paced revue features classic vaudeville blackout skits and dance production numbers with a holiday theme.
