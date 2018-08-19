The Machine
Pink Floyd tribute band, The Machine, will take to the stage in Ocean City this week.

THE MACHINE

OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 7 P.M. MONDAY, AUGUST 27; $39

WHAT TO EXPECT: Generally regarded as the most authentic Pink Floyd tribute around, The Machine has been featured in Rolling Stone and Spin magazines and their popularity has managed to spread overseas. The New-York based tribute act combines great musicianship, a killer light show and an attention to detail that leaves even the most die-hard Floyd fans impressed. They routinely take requests from audience members and often perform entire albums as part of the show. The band is also known to take off on a psychedelic jam when the mood strikes.

