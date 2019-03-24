Chris Botti 1

Chris Botti will bring his instrumental live show to Caesars this Friday, but not before a few warmup gigs. Botti says the audience can expect a ‘musical variety show.’

OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 30; $44, $54

WHAT TO EXPECT: A superstar contemporary trumpet player if there ever was one, Chris Botti has maintained a successful career in contemporary jazz and pop for over twenty years. He’s recorded with legends such as Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan and Paul Simon and in 2013 won a Grammy Award for his album “Impressions.” On Saturday he brings his melodic, jazzy pop sounds to the Ocean Resort for a show that will help melt away the stress of the workweek and put fans in the perfect euphoric state of mind.

TheOceanAC.com, ChrisBotti.com

