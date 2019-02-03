Lee Brice

Country music performer Lee Brice is heading to Ocean Resort this weekend.

 John Salangsang / AP

LEE BRICE

OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 8; $47, $57, $67

WHAT TO EXPECT: Lee Brice’s initial success came as a songwriter for other artists, penning hits for the likes of Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw. But in 2009 he stepped out into the spotlight with the hit single “Love Like Crazy” and his debut album of the same name. Brice comes to the Ocean Resort this weekend and fans will get to hear him perform favorites such as “Hard to Love,” “A Woman Like You,” “I Drive Your Truck” and “I Don’t Dance.” Concertgoers will also get to hear newer material such as “Boy” and “Rumor.”

LeeBrice.com, TheOceanAC.com

