One night in memphis

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS

BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 4; $25.

WHAT TO EXPECT: One Night in Memphis recreates onstage the historic moment from Dec. 4, 1956, in which four of the biggest stars of the time — Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis — all met up at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis for a recording session. The show features some of the biggest hits from each artist, including “Blue Suede Shoes,””Hound Dog,” “Great Balls of Fire,”and “I Walk the Line”with Perkins (played by John Muller) acting as MC for the evening.

PresleyPerkinsLewisCash.net; TheBorgata.com

