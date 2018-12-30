ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 4; $25.
WHAT TO EXPECT: One Night in Memphis recreates onstage the historic moment from Dec. 4, 1956, in which four of the biggest stars of the time — Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis — all met up at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis for a recording session. The show features some of the biggest hits from each artist, including “Blue Suede Shoes,””Hound Dog,” “Great Balls of Fire,”and “I Walk the Line”with Perkins (played by John Muller) acting as MC for the evening.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.