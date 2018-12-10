One catches a bullet in his mouth from a .357 magnum fired at point-blank range. The other swallows swords as easily and effortlessly as anyone else might gulp down a sip of water. If he’s feeling particularly daring, he might wash down the swords with a few flaming torches.
No doubt about it: Penn & Teller, who have been together as a performing team since 1975 when they were known as The Asparagus Valley Cultural Society, have been mesmerizing audiences for decades with their unique and ever-evolving blend of magic and humor.
So out of 45 years worth of tricks, what’s their best one? At least one of them has got President Donald Trump all figured out.
That would be Penn Jillette. In addition to performing at Trump’s casinos long before he lost his gambling empire and then ran for president, Jillette “worked” with him as a contestant on the NBC reality series “Celebrity Apprentice.”
“I kind of like Trump the entertainer,” Jillette says. “But I don’t like Trump the president."
Jillette was a contestant on Season 13 in 2012 and made it through to the next-to-last episode before he was fired.
Getting along with Trump was easy for Jillette, who says he can get along with anyone. And he got along with Trump, as along as they were play-acting on the set of the show.
“Don Jr. (Trump’s son) seemed a little perplexed and he asked me what it was that I liked about his father,” Jillette says. “And I told him what I liked was his (father’s) absence of a filter. Ya know, in the arts, the absence of a filter is a wonderful, wonderful thing. You wanna see that direct, whatever-pops-into-someone’s-head spill out. That’s one of the things that can be wonderful about (singer-songwriter) Neil Young or (singer) David Allan Coe.”
Jillette says he thought the lack of a filter would be Trump’s undoing during the 2016 presidential campaign. Instead, it proved to be the opposite because it revealed a base of supporters willing to believe anything and everything Trump said, no matter how false or misleading it might be.
“I would have never thought that the total lack of filter coupled with — and I think this is the most important thing — a complete lack of shame would (work),” he says. “Although Trump is not stupid, he’s certainly not smart. And that combination doesn’t seem very good as president.”
Besides, when Jillette was on “Apprentice,” he played it for what it truly was: a piece of entertainment.
“Ya know, they pretend that you’re working for him, but of course you’re not,” Jillette, 63, explains. “He can’t fire you (from your real job), he had no job to offer me anyway and besides, I already had a job. It’s all make-believe. It’s like being on (the sitcom) ‘Friends.’ But as a co-worker, I found him OK.”
Under ordinary circumstances, Jillette’s honest comments about Trump would probably unleash a Tweetstorm from the president criticizing Jillette for his lack of magic and entertainment skills, forgetting, of course, that Penn & Teller spent several years working exclusively at Trump’s Atlantic City casinos because they brought in good business.
With Trump’s blessing, they even made their film debuts as the stars of the 1989 dark comedy “Penn & Teller Get Killed,” which was filmed at — wait for it — the now-dark and dilapidated Trump Plaza.
Not that Penn & Teller are counting on Trump for a job anyway. They’ve already got one this weekend when the magic-and-comedy duo performs 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, in Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, which, of course, is the former Trump Taj Mahal.
Where most performers booked for casino gigs in December will often do something to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season, Penn & Teller will dispense with the usual stage trappings of the holidays and perform their usual show.
That means they’ll do whatever illusions they schlep from their warehouse to a semi-rig for the cross-country trip from their base in Las Vegas, where Penn & Teller are the longest-running residency act in the history of the desert gaming capital with 18 years at the Rio Hotel.
“We were trying to get a (Christmas) illusion together, but we couldn’t get it done in time for this trip,” Jillette, a professed atheist, explains. “For the most part, when you come to a Penn & Teller show, you come to get away from the rest of the world. We do shows on Halloween that don’t mention Halloween, we do shows on Thanksgiving that don’t mention Thanksgiving. If people want to get away from all the hype and the jibe (of the holiday season), then Penn & Teller is the place to be.”
