PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 30; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: British comedian John van der Put created the persona of Piff the Magic Dragon in 2008 and since that time has had enormous success, having competed on “America’s Got Talent” and appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” A totally unique performer, Piff dresses in a ridiculous green dragon costume with his dog sidekick Mr. Piffles. But don’t let the silly costume fool you. Piff hits the stage with swagger and attitude and quickly launches into impressive card tricks, illusions and hilarious interactions with audience members on stage.
