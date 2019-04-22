JOHN PIZZARELLI — A CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION OF NAT KING COLE
GRUNIN CENTER // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 26; $45, $49
WHAT TO EXPECT: John Pizzarelli was always heavily influenced and inspired by the music of Nat King Cole and on his current tour he’ll pay tribute to his hero. Being the son of jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, music was a part of John Pizzarelli’s life from the time he was born. After initially performing with his father’s band, Pizzarelli eventually struck out on his own in 1992 with his band, The John Pizzarelli Trio. Some of Pizzarelli’s most popular albums include “Dear Mr. Cole,” “After Hours,” “Our Love is Here to Stay” and “John Pizzarelli Meets the Beatles.” His most recent release is “For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole” and at the Grunin Center fans can look forward to hearing tracks such as “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” “Body and Soul,” “A Hundred Years From Now,” “When I Fall in Love” and “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.