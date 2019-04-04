One of the most immediately recognized and widely respected superstars in pop music history, Celine Dion, announced today that she will be embarking on her COURAGE WORLD TOUR, set to kick off in the fall of 2019. The multiple award-winning artist made the announcement to a packed house of fans during a special live event at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Unveiling a short video chronicling the end of her iconic Las Vegas residency, Celine surprised the audience with the news of the COURAGE WORLD TOUR, her first U.S. tour in over 10 years.
The COURAGE WORLD TOUR will kick-off Wednesday, September 18, in Quebec City and will make stops in over 50 cities including Atlantic City, where Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will play host to the singer for one night only, Feb. 22, 2020.
Tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. All online ticket orders come with one CD copy of Celine's new English album, scheduled for release this fall.
Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
For more info go to CelineDion.com or BoardwalkHall.com.
