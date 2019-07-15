Grammy nominated, multi-platinum hip-hop artist Post Malone has announced the Runaway Tour, his latest North American outing, which will kick off later this year. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit cities across the U.S. and Canada, including a stop at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City October 11. Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will appear as special guests on all of the Runaway Tour dates.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at LiveNation.com.
Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BoardwalkHall.com for more info.
