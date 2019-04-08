PRO GOLFER DAVID FEHERTY
OCEAN RESORT // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 13; $61, $71
WHAT TO EXPECT: David Feherty is former professional golfer who has worked as a television personality and golf broadcaster since the late 1990s. He has authored four books and began hosts his own weekly show “Feherty” on the Golf Channel. In his one-man show “Off Tour,” Feherty is honest, raw and uncensored as he tells hilarious tales and reveals the innermost secrets and confessions of a man who has battled addictions and faced life’s highest highs and lowest lows. It’s a one-of-a-kind type of show that you don’t have to be a golf fan to enjoy.
