QUEENSRYCHE
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 18; $30 $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: Heavy metal giants Queensryche have sold over 20 million albums worldwide over the course of their career and continue to bring their music to the masses on tour. Although lead singer Geoff Tate and Chris DeGarmo are no longer with the group, Queensryche still brings the noise and precision to every show. Recent shows have featured performances of old favorites such as “I Am I,” “NM 156,” “Screaming in Digital,” “Take Hold of the Flame,” “Queen of the Reich,” “Jet City Woman,” “Eyes of a Stranger,” “Empire” and “Silent Lucidity.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.