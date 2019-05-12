Queensryche

TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 18; $30 $35

WHAT TO EXPECT: Heavy metal giants Queensryche have sold over 20 million albums worldwide over the course of their career and continue to bring their music to the masses on tour. Although lead singer Geoff Tate and Chris DeGarmo are no longer with the group, Queensryche still brings the noise and precision to every show. Recent shows have featured performances of old favorites such as “I Am I,” “NM 156,” “Screaming in Digital,” “Take Hold of the Flame,” “Queen of the Reich,” “Jet City Woman,” “Eyes of a Stranger,” “Empire” and “Silent Lucidity.”

Queensrycheofficial.com, Tropicana.net

