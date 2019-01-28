JAGGED EDGE AND 112 FEATURING MIKE & SLIM
HARRAH’S // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2; $49.50, $69.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jagged Edge released their gold selling debut album “A Jagged Era” in 1998 and have been mainstays on the R&B charts ever since. The group scored hits on the R&B charts with “Let’s Get Married,” “He Can’t Love U,” “The Promise” and “Where the Party At.” Fronted by the twin singers Brian and Brandon Casey along with Richard Wingo and Kyle Norman, Jagged Edge will bring their soulful sounds to Harrah’s on Saturday night. They’ll be joined by 112 featuring Mike and Slim, who will perform their hits including “Only You,” “Anywhere” and “Peaches & Cream.” Fans will also get to enjoy hearing their new track “Tonight.”
