Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds performs at the 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert held at The Novo by Microsoft onThursday, May 19, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

 John Salangsang/Invision/AP/

KENNY “BABYFACE” EDMONDS

TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 8; $55, $60, $75

WHAT TO EXPECT: As a writer, producer and singer, Babyface helped define the R&B sound of the late ’80s and ’90s and remains one of the great all-around talents in pop music. The 11-time Grammy Award Winner comes to Tropicana Atlantic City this Saturday to perform his own solo hits such as “Whip Appeal,” “When Can I See You Again?” and “It’s No Crime” along with songs he penned for other artists such as “Change the World,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “End of the Road.”

BabyFaceMusic.com, Tropicana.net

