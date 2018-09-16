RBRM
HARD ROCK//8 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23; $39, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: New Edition veterans Bell Biv Devoe and Bobby Brown have joined forces as RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike) bringing their new jack swing and R&B flavor to their legions of adoring fans. Not to be confused with a New Edition reunion, RBRM leaves the suits behind in favor of more casual leather jackets, t-shits, hats and sneakers and brings more of a hip hop vibe. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing favorites from Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition as well as Bobby Brown solo hits.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.