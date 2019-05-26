MIKE DELGUIDICE & BIG SHOT
RESORTS // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, JUNE 1; $25, $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: If you’re going to see a Billy Joel tribute, it makes sense to pick the one fronted by an actual member of Joel’s touring band. Mike DelGuidice, who has sung and played guitar at Madison Square Garden with the “Piano Man” himself, leads Big Shot, a group hailing from Joel’s native Long Island. Big Shot’s talented lineup features musicians that have shared the stage with Roger Daltrey, Donna Summer, Richie Blackmore, Tower of Power, Nine Days and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Those attending the show on Saturday can expect to hear all of their Joel favorites performed by a band that’s as authentic as it gets.
