CHUBBY CHECKER AND THE WILDCATS
RESORTS // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 16; $35, $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: The living legend Chubby Checker comes to town on Saturday for a performance that is sure to have everyone in attendance twisting like nobody’s business. In 1960, the Philadelphia native recorded a cover of a Hank Ballard B-side “The Twist” that propelled his career to superstardom and created a dance phenomenon in the process. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing it, along with other Checker hits such as “Let’s Twist Again,” “Do the Pony,” “The Fly,” “Slow Twistin’” “Limbo Rock” and “Popeye the Hitchhiker.”
