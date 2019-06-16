BRYAN CHEATHAM
RESORTS//8 P.M. SUNDAY AND MONDAY, JUNE 23 AND 24 AND WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26; $15
WHAT TO EXPECT: Singer Bryan Cheatham has had a successful career on the Las Vegas strip, starring in “Chippendale’s The Show” for over 15 years. He’s also performed at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, in shows such as “The Festival of the Lion King,” “Tarzan Rocks” and “The American Idol Experience.” On Wednesday he’ll be at Resorts Casino Hotel for a performance that will include Motown hits, blues and Disney classics.
