TED NUGENT
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 12; $35, $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: Ted Nugent put together a string of highly-successful albums in the mid to late 1970s and scored hits with songs such as “Stranglehold, “Hey Baby,” “Cat Scratch Fever” and “Dog Eat Dog.” These days when he’s not saying something offensive, he occasionally gets around to playing some music. Fans can expect to hear some songs from the ’70s that most people forgot about a long time ago.
TedNugent.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
