TONY ORLANDO & DAWN: HOLIDAY SHOW
BORGATA // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 8; $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: With his polished pop sound and likeable personality, Tony Orlando has continued to entertain audiences at his concerts years after his commercial fortunes peaked in the mid-1970s. The New York native returns to Atlantic City with Dawn for a Holiday-themed show, but fans can also expect to hear hits such as “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ’Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Knock Three Times,” “Sweet Gypsy Rose” and “Candida” in addition to yuletide carols.
