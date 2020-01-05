Rob Schneider has had an interesting career. Though he began his comedy career as a stand up, he is arguably best known for his time as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the early ’90s, when the show was dominated by the likes of Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Chris Rock and David Spade. Though those are some pretty big names to have to compete with, Schneider held his own and became known for a variety of popular characters such as “the Richmeister” and his own unique impression of Elvis Presley. Since departing the show, he has bounced around between the worlds of TV and film, starring in cult classics like “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” as well as playing parts in a horde of Adam Sandler films. At 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, he heads to Borgata for a night of hilarity. And just to get you in the mood, here are a few of Rob Schneider’s most memorable characters from SNL and beyond.
“The Richmeister” An annoying office worker whose only purpose seemed to be greeting fellow employees with exaggerated, silly nicknames (“Steeeeve… The Stevenator… Steeeeve O…”etc) followed by comments on what mundane actions they were currently performing (“makin’ copies … ), Richard “the Richmeister” Laymer was undoubtedly Schneider’s signature character during his SNL years. Born out of an inside joke with fellow castmate Adam Sandler, the skit became Schneider’s breakout role on the show in 1991. Popular celebrities who starred with Schneider in this skit include Sting, Jeff Daniels and Kevin Bacon, among others.
“Jennifer Kenton” This obscure character was a one off from a sketch performed on the Jan.15, 1994 episode of “SNL,” hosted by Sara Gilbert. The premise involves Schneider attempting to convince a group of college women that he is in fact their new female roommate, named “Jennifer Kenton,” despite all visual and contextual evidence pointing to him being a male.
Comedy ensues as Schneider spends the entire sketch trying to come up with elaborate ways to convince the women that they should all take a shower together. His sure-to-fail lines like “Hey, I’m getting hungry. How about we get out of here, and go to the dining hall? Well, we can’t go dirty — come on, let’s take a shower!” provide multiple laughs, as does his feigned outrage upon them calling him out on his little scam. “My own roommates telling me I look like a man? I’ve never been so upset! And to think, I was just about to share with you my new underwater camera — which even takes pictures in the shower!”
In today’s modern world, sensitivity toward the trans community would likely stop this sketch from ever getting to air, but in 1994 folks weren’t quite as progressive.
“The Townie” Originally seen in the 1998 Adam Sandler film “The Waterboy,” this character was a bit part of Schneider’s that nevertheless became one of his most famous characters, simply for uttering the phrase “You can do it!” at various points throughout the film. Schneider would go on to reprise this role in several other Sandler films, while the catchphrase itself has endured as a part of pop culture for more than 20 years.
“Deuce Bigalow” The title character from Schneider’s biggest film franchise, Duece Bigalow stumbles into the role of a male prostitute in order to make enough cash to pay for a broken fish tank. A bizarre plot for sure, but that is what makes it even funnier. Though he does not appear in the film, Sandler had a pivotal role in the movie, as “Duece Bigalow: Male Gigolo” was the first film produced for Sandler’s company, Happy Madison Productions. Schneider went on to reprise his role in the 2005 Sequel, “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo” and remains one of his most popular.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.