The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced its 2019 lineup today. The list of inductees this year includes several acts that have played Atlantic City (Def Leppard, Janet Jackson) and a longer list of performers that are yet to grace the stages of any of the venues in town.

To be eligible for the induction, an artist must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before being nominated.

One notable band who made the cut this year is The Cure, a legendary British group who rose from the sub genre of post-punk, a category that has been mostly snubbed by the HOF since its inception, despite the commercial success and artistic validity of many of its acts. 

The official induction ceremony will be held Friday, March 29, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and broadcast on HBO and SiriusXM Radio.

Below is the full list of inductees:

The Cure

Def Leppard

Radiohead

Janet Jackson

Stevie Nicks

Roxy Music

The Zombies

