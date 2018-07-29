rod stewart
Buy Now

Rod Stewart performs in 2014 at Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. He will return to Atlantic City in August with Cyndi Lauper for a concert at Boardwalk Hall.

 Press Archives/

ROD STEWART WITH CYNDI LAUPER

BOARDWALK HALL // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 4; $99.50, $109.50, $124.50, $139.50, $174.50, $189.50

WHAT TO EXPECT: With his powerful sandpaper vocals, distinctive blonde hairdo and colorful suits, Rod Stewart is an unmistakable performer who has managed to defy father time. The 73-year old comes to Boardwalk Hall with a ton of hit songs such as “Maggie May,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Forever Young” and “Hot Legs.” Eighties icon Cyndi Lauper will open the show and perform her hits “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “True Colors,” “Time After Time” and “She Bop.”

RodStewart.com, CyndiLauper.com, BoardwalkHall.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Tags

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.