ROD STEWART WITH CYNDI LAUPER
BOARDWALK HALL // 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 4; $99.50, $109.50, $124.50, $139.50, $174.50, $189.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: With his powerful sandpaper vocals, distinctive blonde hairdo and colorful suits, Rod Stewart is an unmistakable performer who has managed to defy father time. The 73-year old comes to Boardwalk Hall with a ton of hit songs such as “Maggie May,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Forever Young” and “Hot Legs.” Eighties icon Cyndi Lauper will open the show and perform her hits “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “True Colors,” “Time After Time” and “She Bop.”
RodStewart.com, CyndiLauper.com, BoardwalkHall.com
