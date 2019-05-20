Be careful about sneaking in a bathroom break while comedian Dave Attell is on stage. You just might end up becoming part of his act while your eyeballs are floating.
Hit shows sometimes have humble origins.
Take the part-time teaming of comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell. If Ross didn’t have to pee while watching his buddy perform a late-night comedy club set, they may have never ended up with a three-show Netflix comedy docu-series called “Bumping Mics.”
“Dave (Attell) is my favorite comedian, and I would go down to the Comedy Cellar in New York and I would just wait and watch Dave work out his late-night set and work on new material,” says Ross says on how the two friends began working together.
“One night, I was watching his late set and as I was walking to the bathroom, (Attell) pulled me up on stage. I hadn’t been on all night, so I got to get my ya-ya’s out,” he adds. “The next thing I knew, we were setting each other up (with comedy material) and tagging each other’s jokes.”
Both Ross, who’s comedic forte has been the celebrity roast format — he’s considered comedy’s reigning “roastmaster general” — saw his unexpected set on stage with Attell was more there than a one-off surprise appearance.
It gave birth to their two-man show, which can be a little rough for audiences not used to Ross and Attell’s type of humor.
The TV series “Bumping Mics” is part stand-up special and part documentary. It follows Ross and Attell over the course of the last three days and three shows of their stand-up tour last year.
The series was filmed at the Comedy Cellar, where the act was first performed.
“(Ross) is really the impetus behind the whole thing. He came up with the name, he’s the one who pushed me forward kicking and screaming to bring this out of the clubs and bring it to TV and all that sort of stuff,” Attell says of his sometime partner.
“The best part of it,” he adds, “is that it’s adult comedy. There’s no denying it. This is old-school comedy, and whether it’s for everybody, I don’t know. But I do know that people really love it. I think you could almost say people find it refreshing in today’s times.”
It’s possible their comedic sensibilities, which can be a little rough around the edges, are a product of their early years and their environment.
Ross, 53, is a native of Springfield Township in Union County and Attell, 54, was born in Queens. Ross believes their roots give them a home field advantage when they work Atlantic City.
Look for both performers to let the F-bombs fly when “Bumping Mics” is presented at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Borgata’s Music Box. Say what you will, the possibility of hearing F-bombs didn’t affect ticket sales. In fact, the casino had to add that extra 11 o'clock show because the first performance sold out quickly.
Ross says it’s the first time in the 30 years he’s been a professional comedian that one of his shows sold out so quickly that a second show had to be added to meet Memorial Day weekend demand.
“We’re both East Coast boys, and we started touring together a couple of years ago. We just did a couple of dates and one of the first ones was at the Borgata. And I shot a stand-up special there once, because I just love that room,” Ross reflects. “And we sold so many tickets this time around we had to add a second show. So something’s working, and I always tell Dave when we get together, we’re unstoppable. One plus one equals three. Even though Dave’s my favorite comedian and he crushes everything, I feel like when we’re on together, it’s something special.”
That 'winning' feeling
Neither Ross nor Attell are strangers to Atlantic City, having both worked solo dates and their two-man show over the years.
Ross, however, is perhaps best known in Atlantic City for a surprise walk-on one night in 2011.
Remember when actor Charlie Sheen went off the deep end and went very public with a well-documented series of incidents with porn-stars, drugs and other bad behavior that threatened to permanently derail his show business career?
Sheen damaged his career so badly he went out on a “redemption” tour to try and make nice to his fans and put the sordid tabloid incidents in the past.
Trouble was, Sheen forgot to pack the most important thing for the tour.
An act.
With a show titled “Winning,” Sheen went from city to city trying to explain his situation. Critics played "can-you-top-this" destroying Sheen’s show. One night, after getting booed, heckled and finally walked out on by most of the audience, Sheen tracked down Ross who was at a party at Jimmy Kimmel’s Hollywood home.
Sheen begged Ross to drop what he was doing, hop a 6 a.m. flight east and go on stage at the former Trump Taj Mahal to roast him and maybe turn the audience on his side. It didn’t work.
Ross, who’d never met Sheen, thought it would be a fun gig — at Sheen’s expense.
Ross arrived at the Taj and went backstage just as the audience was crucifying Sheen.
The audience seemed to be all heckled out and was ready to walk out of the arena. But with perfect timing, Ross strolled on stage — wearing a hazmat suit — and proceeded to trash Sheen worse than the audience already had.
“I walked out and said, ‘Hi, I’m Jeff Ross, they call me the Roastmaster General. I heard there’s a bomb scare here,’” Ross remembers, laughing at the memory and sharing a story Attell had never heard. “(Sheen) was on that ‘Winning’ tour, and I said ‘Charlie, if you’re winning, there’s something wrong with the score board.’”
