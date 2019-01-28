SARAH BRIGHTMAN
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2; $79, $89, $150, $250
WHAT TO EXPECT: Sarah Brightman is a singer, songwriter, dancer and actress from England who is a veteran of numerous Broadway and West End productions and helped to pioneer the classical crossover movement. Her 1996 duet with Andrea Bocelli, “Time to Say Goodbye” sold over 12 million copies worldwide and she’s performed everywhere from theaters and cathedrals to the Olympics. On Saturday Brightman brings her 3-octave soprano vocals to the stage at the Tropicana for a stop on her tour in support of her latest album “Hymn.” It promises to be a magical evening for her fans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.