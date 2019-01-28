SB-RT-1218_Sarah-Brightman_Argentina_11_SHOW_3173-2000px

SARAH BRIGHTMAN

TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2; $79, $89, $150, $250

WHAT TO EXPECT: Sarah Brightman is a singer, songwriter, dancer and actress from England who is a veteran of numerous Broadway and West End productions and helped to pioneer the classical crossover movement. Her 1996 duet with Andrea Bocelli, “Time to Say Goodbye” sold over 12 million copies worldwide and she’s performed everywhere from theaters and cathedrals to the Olympics. On Saturday Brightman brings her 3-octave soprano vocals to the stage at the Tropicana for a stop on her tour in support of her latest album “Hymn.” It promises to be a magical evening for her fans.

SarahBrightman.com, Tropicana.net

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments