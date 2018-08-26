NEIL SEDAKA

RESORTS // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1; $65, $75, $85

WHAT TO EXPECT: Former teen pop star Neil Sedaka’s career began in the late 1950s when he first began writing hit pop songs. Sixty years later and Sedaka is still out on the road providing his adoring fans with some entertainment. This weekend concertgoers can expect to hear all the big hits such as “Love Will Keep us Together,” “Breaking Up is Hard to Do,” “Laughter in the Rain” “Solitaire,” “Calendar Girl” and “Bad Blood.”

Neil Sedaka.com ResortsAC.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.