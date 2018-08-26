NEIL SEDAKA
RESORTS // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1; $65, $75, $85
WHAT TO EXPECT: Former teen pop star Neil Sedaka’s career began in the late 1950s when he first began writing hit pop songs. Sixty years later and Sedaka is still out on the road providing his adoring fans with some entertainment. This weekend concertgoers can expect to hear all the big hits such as “Love Will Keep us Together,” “Breaking Up is Hard to Do,” “Laughter in the Rain” “Solitaire,” “Calendar Girl” and “Bad Blood.”
Neil Sedaka.com ResortsAC.com
