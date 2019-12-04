TICKETS/ INFORMATION
Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below.
Tickets on sale:
Jill Scott, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $70, $90, $110, $130. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 28, $69, $79, $89, $99. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6.
Beyond Bollywood Presents: Namaste India, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 25, $39. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6.
Tiffany Haddish, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 28, $49, $59, $69. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m, Friday, Dec. 6.
Paul Reiser, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6.
An Evening with Stone Temple Pilots, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 29, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6.
Jay Mohr, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., March 14, Ticket price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6.
Week of Dec. 5
LeAnn Rimes, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 6, $44, $54, $64.
Idina Menzel, Caesars, 9 p.m. Dec. 6, $59.50, $89.50, $109.50.
Terry Bradshaw, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Dec. 6, $49, $59.
Michael Bolton, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 7, Ticket price TBA.
Mariah Carey, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 7, $55, $70, $85, $100.
Luann De Lesseps, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Dec. 7, $55, $65.
Stockton Presents: Handel’s Messiah, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 8, $8, $12, $14.
Santa’s Christmas Wonderland, Harrah’s, various times, Dec. 10 through 15, $39.50, $54.50.
Week of Dec. 12
Scott Xavier, Golden Nugget, Chart House, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 12, $75.
Flashback Fridays with Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 13, Free.
Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 13, $89, $99.
The Cult, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 13, Ticket price TBA.
Julio Iglesias, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Dec. 13 (rescheduled from Sept. 28), $69, $99, $159.
Brendan Schaub, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 14, $39.
Borgata Holiday Show, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Dec. 13, 4 and 7 p.m., Dec. 14, and 3 p.m., Dec. 15, $25.
Sirius XM The Pulse Presents: O.A.R., Tropicana, 8 p.m., Dec. 14, $68.50, $73.50.
George Dalaras, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 14, $85, $100, $125,
Atlantic City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, Caesars, 4 p.m., Dec. 15.
Week of Dec. 19
Straight No Chaser, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Dec. 21, $39.50, $49.50, $65.
Jason Isbell, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 21, $59, $69.
Week of Dec. 26
Jim Breuer, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 27 and 28, $34, $44, $49.
Fantasia, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Dec. 27, $49, $59, $69, $79.
Earth, Wind & Fire, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 28, Ticket price TBA.
Bert Kreischer, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 28, $29, $39, $49.
Human Nature, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 29 and 30, Ticket price TBA.
Taylor Dayne, Resorts, 10:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $55, $65, $75.
Best of Philly Sound — The Trammps, The Delfonics, & Blue Magic, Tropicana, 10 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $60, $70, $80.
Kool & The Gang and KC & The Sunshine Band, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $59, $79, $99, $119.
Week of Jan. 9
Dancing with the Stars Live!, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 10, $59, $79, $99.
Claressa Shields, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Jan. 10, $30, $50, $65, $80, $100, $150, $200.
Rob Schneider, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 11, $29, $35.
Top Rank: Hart vs. Smith, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 11, $25, $40, $60, $100.
Shin Lim, Borgata, Event Center, 6 p.m., Jan. 11, $45, 485, $185.
Claudia Oshry, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Jan 11, $39, $49, $59.
Week of Jan. 16
Sidewalk Angels featuring Rob Thomas, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 17 through 19, $99, $125.
Little Anthony & The Imperials, Resorts, 8 p.m., Jan. 18, $35, $45, $55.
Sounds of Philadelphia, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Jan. 18, $59, $69, $79.
All Stars of Hip Hop Featuring KRS-One and More, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Jan. 19, $52, $62, $72.
Molly Hatchet, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., Jan. 19, $25, $29.
Week of Jan. 23
Frank Sinatra Jack Daniel’s Dinner, Borgata, Old Homestead, 8 p.m., Jan. 24, $225.
It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Jan. 25, Ticket price TBA.
Marc Anthony, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Jan. 25, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Jan. 30
The Indoor Auto Racing Series Napa Auto Parts Classic, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 31 and 7 p.m., Feb. 1, Ticket price TBA.
Elvis: Seen/Unseen, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 31 $59, $69, $129. POSTPONED FROM NOV. 2. All tickets previously purchased for the show will be honored for the rescheduled show. No action is needed if you are coming to the rescheduled show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, you may seek a refund at point of purchase.
Jill Scott, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $70, $90, $110, $130.
Week of Feb. 6
Il Volo: The Best of 10 Years, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 8, $59, $69, $79, $99.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 7, $29.
Sugar Ray, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m. Feb 7, $34, $39, $44
Patton Oswalt, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 8, $45, $55.
Paul Reiser, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Feb. 13
38 Special, Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Feb. 14, Ticket price TBA.
Fitz and the Tantrums, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Engelbert Humperdinck, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, $55, $65.
Moe., Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Feb. 15 and 16, $59.
Valentine’s Soul Jam, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 16, $59, $75, $95, $125.
Valentine’s Day Concert with Johnny Gill, Next, Keke Wyatt, & Stokley from Mint Condition, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Gregory Porter & Ledisi, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Sweet Caroline – Musical Tribute to Neil Diamond, Resorts, 3:30 and 8 p.m., Feb. 19, $35.
Week of Feb. 20
Celine Dion, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22, $246.50.
Bob Saget, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket price TBA.
Theresa Caputo, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 22, $65, $75, $94, $125.
Rob Lowe, Caesars, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket price TBA
Eros Ramazzotti, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, $79, $119, $149, $199, $250.
Week of Feb. 27
Tiffany Haddish, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 28, $49, $59, $69.
Kane Brown with special guests Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson , Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Feb. 29, Ticket price TBA.
An Evening with Stone Temple Pilots, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of March 5
NJ State High School Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 5 through 7, Ticket price TBA.
Rascal Flatts, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., March 6, Ticket price TBA.
The Irish Comedy Tour, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., March 7, $35.
2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, Boardwalk Hall, March 10 through 14, $80, $105.
Week of March 12
Jay Mohr, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., March 14, Ticket price TBA.
Yesterday Once More, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., March 18, $38.
Week of March 19
Michael Buble, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 21, Ticket price TBA.
Mandy Moore with Bedouine, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 21, $55, $59.
Week of March 26
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 27; 7 and 10 pm., March 28, $29, $39.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Papa & Sinatra: Their Way, Caesars, 7 p.m., March 28, $45.
Charlie Wilson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 28, $69, $79, $89, $99.
Sister Sledge, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 28, $25, $35, $45.
Atlantic City Beer Week 2020, AC Convention Center, March 30 through April 5, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 2
The 2020 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Atlantic City Convention Center, April 3 and 4, Ticket price TBA.
Jay Leno, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., April 3, Ticket price TBA.
Melissa Etheridge, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., April 4, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 9
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 11, $99, $149, $199.
Pimpinela, Tropicana, 9 p.m., April 10, $74, $95, $135.
Week of April 16
Ana Gabriel, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., April 17, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Midsummer Night’s Dream, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 19, $45.
Week of April 23
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., April 24, $79, $89.
Brian Regan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 25, $45, $49, $59.
Beyond Bollywood Presents: Namaste India, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 25, $39.
Week of April 30
Week of May 14
Sinbad, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 16, $39, $45.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., May 17, $45.
Week of May 21
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., May 27, $38.
Week of June 4
Philadelphia Fusion, Boardwalk Hall, noon, June 6, Ticket price TBA.
Bad Company, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 6, $59, $79. $99.
Week of June 11
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 12 and 13, $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Week of June 18
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 20; 5 and 8 p.m. June 21, $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Tony Danza, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., June 24, $53.
Week of June 25
Sebastian Maniscalco, Borgata, 7 and 10 p.m. June 26 and 27. $79, $99, $109 and $129.
Week of July 16
Tyler Henry: Hollywood Medium, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 17 and 18, $69, $89.
Week of Aug. 27
KISS, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Sept. 3
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $55, $65, $75.
ONGOING SHOWS
Deck the Hall – Festival of Trees, Boardwalk Hall, Dec. 12 through Dec. 31, Ticket price TBA.
Allen Edwards, Resorts, various times, Dec. 2 through 26, $15.
Rat Pack, Tropicana, 4 p.m., Jan. 19 and 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; and April 5, 19 and 26, $25.
The Burlesque Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 27 through Jan. 1, $30.
Jingle: A Whimsical Wonderland, Tropicana, various times, Nov. 24 through Dec. 20, $30.
