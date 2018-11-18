THE CLAIRVOYANTS CHRISTMAS
BORGATA//9 P.M. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass are an Austrian magician and mentalist duo known as The Clairvoyants. They’ve been performing together for the past seven years and were the runner ups on Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent.” The Clairvoyants will be putting a Christmastime twist on their show, which never fails to amaze.
