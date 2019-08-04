PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE MMA
OCEAN RESORT // 7 P.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 8; $20, $35, $49, $75, $175
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Professional Fight League brings on the big boys Thursday night as heavyweights and light heavyweights compete in this mixed martial arts event. Kelvin Tiller (11-2-0) will battle Denis Goltsov (23-5-0) in a match of undefeated heavyweights, while Satoshi Ishii 21-8-1 takes on Jared Rosholt (17-7-0). In light heavyweight action, Vinny Magalhaes (18-11-0) fights Rakim Cleveland (19-12-1), while Maxim Grishin (29-7-1) and Mikhail Mokhnatkin (11-4-2) face off.
BRAD PAISLEY
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 9; $59, $89, $109, $139
WHAT TO EXPECT: Country music artist Brad Paisley has accomplished a great deal over the course of his twenty year career including 11 million albums sold, three Grammy Awards, 19 No. 1 Billboard country hits and induction into the Grand Ole Opry. On Friday night the West Virginia native will appear at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Those attending the concerts can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Mud on the Tires,” “She’s Everything,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” “Last Time For Everything,” “Alcohol,” “Ticks,” “Water” and “Perfect Storm.”
OFF BOARDWALK WITH THE BEARDED LADIES
SHOWBOAT HOTEL // 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 9, 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 AND FRIDAY, AUGUST 30; $11.25, $15, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Off Boardwalk series continues this month when The Bearded Ladies come to the Showboat Hotel with a new show called “Beach Please.” A combination of theater, cabaret and good old fashioned drag, the show is hosted by John Jarboe and the band is led by Heath Allen. In this good-time show, the Bearded Ladies head to the beach for a day of fun in the sun accompanied by music and satire.
DARK STAR ORCHESTRA
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 9; $25, $30, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the world’s most successful tribute bands, Dark Star Orchestra has been on the road since 1997. During this time the group has performed the music of the Grateful Dead to audiences around the world, recreating not only the music, but the good vibes and energy that are part of the whole experience. Dead fans will get to groove out to the improvisational jams of the band on Friday at Tropicana.
SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 9; $24, $29
WHAT TO EXPECT: Emerging in the mid 1970s from the same Asbury Park music scene which gave birth to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes combined rock ’n’ roll guitar and attitude with a soulful horn section, creating what many consider to be the “Asbury sound.” All of these years later, Southside is still belting out songs of lost loves and heartache with the same emotion and grit. The Jukes themselves have undergone plenty of personnel changes over the years, but the current lineup is absolutely stellar and blows away audiences night after night. Fans can look forward to hearing classics such as “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “The Fever,” “Havin’ a Party” and “This Time it’s For Real.”
JERRY SEINFELD
BORGATA // 7 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 9 AND 10; $99, $149, $199
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jerry Seinfeld is one of the all-time great living comics, who truly loves what he does. Although he clearly no longer needs to be working the stand-up circuit, thankfully for his fans, it’s not something he appears to want to give up anytime soon. His ability to take seemingly mundane, everyday events and turn them into comedy gold is what makes him so unique and keeps fans coming back to see him time and time again. Seinfeld is an absolute master on stage and his Atlantic City shows are always highly-anticipated affairs.
ABBA THE CONCERT
RESORTS // 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 AND 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 10; $40, $50, $60, $120
WHAT TO EXPECT: ABBA The Concert returns to Resorts for another musical journey back in time. Formed in 1996, the tribute act has toured the world, performing in over 20 countries. The group prides itself on achieving the perfect look, sound and performing style with a lineup of talented musicians. Some of ABBA The Concert’s highlights include shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Highland Park in Chicago and Royal Albert Hall in London. Fans will enjoy hearing favorites such as “Dancing Queen,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Mama Mia,” “S.O.S.” and “The Winner Takes All.”
TheConcert.se, ResortsAC.com
ILIZA SHLESINGER
OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 10; $45, $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Iliza Shlesinger is a stand-up comedian who got her big break in 2008 when she was the winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” She then became host of the reality dating show “Excused” in 2011 and hosted the game show “Separation Anxiety” in 2016. As a stand-up Shlesinger’s intelligence shines through and she’s able to put on a show that’s both smart and funny. Relationships, dating and social norms have all been a big part of her act and continue to get big laughs.
SINATRA MEETS THE SOPRANOS
GOLDEN NUGGET // 9 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 10; $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: New Jersey Italian Americans will take center stage on Saturday night when “Sinatra Meets the Sopranos” comes to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Singer Michael Martocci and his Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra will be providing the music while actors Steven Schrrripa, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore provide stories from their time on the iconic television series “The Sopranos.” With “The Sopranos” celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, there’s no better time to reminisce with behind the scenes tales of drama and good times. Meanwhile, Brooklyn born Martocci grew up in a house where Frank Sinatra’s music was always present, and his goal as a performer is to keep this music alive for future generations to enjoy. He’ll provide the perfect soundtrack on Saturday as he captures the essence of Sinatra like few can.
DRAGAPALOOZA
HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 10; $20, $35, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: Dragapalooza is the ultimate live event for drag queen fans. Featuring a talented live band, a killer stage production and a cast of stunning queens dressed to the nines, this show has it all. The show has been touring the country and makes a stop Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Those searching for a night of pure fabulousness should look no further.
JOEY DIAZ
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 10; SOLD OUT
Joey Diaz is a stand-up comedian born in Cuba and raised in North Bergen. He’s appeared in television shows such as “My Name is Earl” and in films such as “The Longest Yard” and “Taxi.” Diaz is a regular on the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” In December of 2016 Diaz released the comedy special “Socially Unacceptable.” Joey Diaz’s talent lies in his ability to tell a good story and on Saturday night he will bring his big personality to Borgata.
KATHERINE JENKINS
OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 7:30 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 11; $40, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: Welsh singer and songwriter Katherine Jenkins comes to the Ocean City Music Pier on Sunday for an evening of operatic pop. Known for her numerous albums and for competing on “Dancing with the Stars,” Jenkins will perform her own favorites such as “Jealous of the Angels,” “Never Enough” and “Homeward Bound” as well as classics from the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Andrea Bocelli and Beethoven.
GET THE LED OUT
OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // 7 P.M. MONDAY, AUGUST 12 AND TUESDAY, AUGUST 13; $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the most renowned tribute bands on the scene, Get the Led Out delivers the music of Led Zeppelin in note-perfect fashion. Going for the sound as opposed to the lookalike thing, the band employs six musicians in order to replicate the studio recordings and their overdubs. Get the Led Out will rock the Music Pier crowd for two nights with favorites such as “Whole Lotta Love,” “Black Dog,” “Stairway to Heaven” and “Rock n’ Roll.”
THE EDWARDS TWINS
THE CLARIDGE // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, AUGUST 9-11; $20, $50, $70
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Edwards Twins are a duo comprised of twin brothers who perform astonishing impressions of celebrities and have made a name for themselves on the Las Vegas strip. Lionel Richie, Cher, Barbara Streisand and Dolly Parton are brought to life on stage thanks to makeup, wigs, authentic costumes and dead-on vocals. The Edwards Twins are natural performers who will have the crowd with them from start to finish.
THE STYLISTICS
CAPE MAY CONVENTION HALL // 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14; $48
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the great Philadelphia soul groups, The Stylistics scored 12 straight Top 10 hits in the 1970s including “You are Everything,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” I’m Stone in Love with You” and “Break up to Me.” The current lineup features original members Airrion Love and Herbert Murrell along with Jason Sharp and newcomer Bo Henderson who was with the Temptations in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Those attending the show at the Cape May Convention Hall can look forward to some sweet harmonies as The Stylistics run through all of their classic cuts.
THE MODERN GENTLEMEN
RESORTS //VARIOUS DATES AND TIMES THROUGH AUGUST 30; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Modern Gentlemen are a vocal quartet that backed the great Frankie Valli for over a decade before breaking out on their own, performing timeless classics of pop, jazz doo wop and rock with a modern twist. They’ve performed all over the world, but for the month of August will call Atlantic City home with a residency at Resorts Casino Hotel. Concertgoers will get to hear this exciting, dynamic group of talented singers breathe new life into classics of the Great American Songbook.
BAND ON TOUR
TROPICANA // 7 P.M. VARIOUS DATES THROUGHAUGUST 30; $15, $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Band on Tour offers up a tribute to some of the greatest rock bands of all time. They’ll be covering AC/DC, U2, Queen, The Eagles, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, Bon Jovi and others in a show that’s great for both adults and kids. Patrick Coiteux directs this multimedia event featuring a catwalk and technical effects designed to give concertgoers the experience of being at the ultimate rock concert.
LEGENDS IN CONCERT
HARRAHS // VARIOUS TIMES AND DATES THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
WHAT TO EXPECT: Legends in Concert began in Las Vegas in the 1980s and has been running strong ever since as the world’s most successful tribute show. With a constantly revolving cast, Legends has presented tributes to hundreds of different performers in every genre from rock and pop to R&B, hip-hop and soul. This current run of shows at Harrah’s features tributes to artists such as Bruno Mars, Donna Summer, George Michael, David Bowie and Aretha Franklin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.