JERRY SEINFELD
BORGATA // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 27 AND SATURDAY, JULY 28; $99, $129, $149, $169
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jerry Seinfeld is one of the all-time great living comics, who is clearly still on his game even after all these years. His ability to take seemingly mundane, everyday events and turn them into comedy gold is what makes him so unique and keeps fans coming back to see him time and time again. Seinfeld is an absolute master on stage and his Atlantic City shows are always highly-anticipated affairs.
