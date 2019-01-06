JAM ON PRODUCTIONS INTERNATIONAL MOTORCYCLE SHOW
SHOWBOAT // 4 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 11; 10 A.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 12 AND SUNDAY JAN. 13; $5 (AGE 10-15), $15, $20, $25, $30, $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: For over 40 years Jam On Productions has been organizing events for motorcycle enthusiasts and this weekend they bring the International Motorcycle Show to Atlantic City. The three-day event has it all including a swap meet, full bar, $25,000 in cash and prizes, tattoos, an arcade, vendors and an incredible collection of bikes. All motorcycles are welcome for owners wishing to enter them for competition. The entry fee is $95.
