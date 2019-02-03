SINATRA MEETS THE SOPRANOS: AN EVENING OF MUSIC CONVERSATIONS AND MORE
BORGATA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 9; $29, $39, $49, $69
WHAT TO EXPECT: When you think of famous New Jersey Italian Americans, Frank Sinatra immediately comes to mind, and right behind is the cast of the iconic HBO drama “The Sopranos.” On Saturday the two will come together in a special performance with singer Michael Martocci and his Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra providing the music and actors Steven Schrrripa, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore providing tales from their time on the iconic television series. With “The Sopranos” celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, it’s the perfect time to reminisce with behind the scenes stories, drama and good times. Meanwhile Martocci will provide the perfect soundtrack as he captures the essence of Sinatra like few can.
