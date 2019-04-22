ATLANTIC CITY BALLET PRESENTS SLEEPING BEAUTY
CAESARS // 4 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 28; $15 (Atlantic City residents), $20 (children 17 and under), $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Circus Maximus Theater will be packed with local talent on Sunday when the Atlantic City Ballet presents “Sleeping Beauty.” The cast of professional dancers from all over the globe will be supplemented by guest appearances from Fox medical reporter Dr. Nina Radcliff, meteorologist “NorEaster” Nick Pittman, Boardwalk Empire cast member Mortimer Spreng, Ventnor City mayor Beth Maccagnano and the Press of Atlantic City’s own shining star Pamela Dollak. “We always want to involve the residents of Atlantic City whenever we can and what better way than to have a few well-known members of this great community join us on stage, says founding artistic director Phyllis Papa in a press release. The magical world of princes and princesses, castles and dragons will spring to life in this classic tale that will captivate the whole family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.