Jon Lovitz has carved an interesting career path. Once the darling of the late ’80s cast of “Saturday Night Live” that included Dana Carvey, Kevin Nealon and the late Phil Hartman, he left the show in 1990 over a dispute with producer Lorne Michaels, instead opting to take his career to the big screen.

Because of that, he missed out on being a part of some of the most beloved years of the show, when future megastars like Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley would all share the stage each week, getting big laughs and plenty of water cooler buzz.

But somehow, nearly 30 years later, Lovitz continues to survive in the entertainment business. While many former “SNL “cast members fade into deep obscurity (we’re lookin’ at you Melanie Hutsell), Lovitz continues to star in films and tour with his stand-up act, which comes to Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for two shows 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, July 5.

5 ways to sip some bubbly Popping a bottle of champagne or sparkling wine is usually associated with special events — …

But unlike most comics who start onstage and then move on to TV and movies, Lovitz only began doing stand-up comedy in the early 2000s, long after he made a name for himself on “SNL.” But don’t expect to see many of his “SNL” characters at Thursday’s show.

“Well, I don’t do characters from ‘Saturday Night Live.’ I started doing stand-up about 13 years ago, and it doesn’t really work to do the characters. This is just me and my opinions about different things going on in the world,” said Lovitz in a 2017 interview with the Phoenix New Times.

Glory days

5 of Jon Lovitz’s most memorable characters from his days on “Saturday Night Live”

Annoying man

In case the name didn’t give it away, this recurring character who would frequently appear as a special guest on the Weekend Update portion of the show was the type of guy who could irritate anyone in a matter of seconds. His nasally voice alone was worth a few laughs, but when he dug deep (wildly scraping a metal fork against a frying pan during a cooking demo) was when this character really made you laugh and cringe at the same time.

The Devil

Best known for an appearance in a sketch about The People’s Court, Lovitz’s bumbling interpretation of the devil (“or Mr. Mephistopheles” as Phil Hartman’s Judge Wapner repeatedly calls him throughout the sketch) has become a true “SNL” classic. With his Halloween costume-like outfit and rotund physique, Lovitz created perhaps the least threatening version of Satan ever to appear on screen.

Honor the Fourth with festive beers Take a short ride up to Forked River and visit Backward Flag Brewing, a veteran owned and op…

Tommy Flanagan, the pathological liar

Stealing the line “Yeah, that’s the ticket!” from an old Humphrey Bogart movie, Lovitz created perhaps his most famous character, a man who would constantly create elaborate and bizarre falsehoods in order to boost his own status, following each of them up with the aforementioned catchphrase.

Tonto

Generally cast as part of a trio which featured Kevin Nealon as Tarzan and Phil Hartman as Frankenstein, Lovitz’s Tonto character added the perfect deadpan monotone to this tuneless threesome, who would often be seen singing holiday classics on “SNL,” the joke being that none of them had even a basic command of the English language, much less a decent singing voice.

Master thespian

A comically pompous (and terrible) Shakespearian actor, Lovitz played this legendary character 13 times in just four years on the show. Lovitz later revealed that the inspiration for the character came from Canadian Actor William Needles, who was Lovitz’s drama professor at The University of California at Irvine.