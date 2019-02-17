38 Special
Buy Now

{standaloneHead}38 Special{/standaloneHead}

.38 SPECIAL

OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 22; $47

WHAT TO EXPECT: .38 Special is a rock band from Jacksonville, Florida that formed in the mid 1970s and went on to sell over 20 million albums over the course of their career. The current touring lineup consists of guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes, keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt and guitarist Jerry Riggs. Fans at the Ocean Resort can expect to hear .38 Special perform the big hits that made them stars, such as “Hang on Loosely,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Caught Up in You,” “Second Chance,” “The Sound of Your Voice,” “Bone Against Steel” and “Fade to Blue.”

38Special.com, TheOceanAC.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments