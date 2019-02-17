.38 SPECIAL
OCEAN RESORT // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 22; $47
WHAT TO EXPECT: .38 Special is a rock band from Jacksonville, Florida that formed in the mid 1970s and went on to sell over 20 million albums over the course of their career. The current touring lineup consists of guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes, keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt and guitarist Jerry Riggs. Fans at the Ocean Resort can expect to hear .38 Special perform the big hits that made them stars, such as “Hang on Loosely,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Caught Up in You,” “Second Chance,” “The Sound of Your Voice,” “Bone Against Steel” and “Fade to Blue.”
