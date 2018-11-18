FLASHBACK FRIDAYS WITH COMPLETELY UNCHAINED (VAN HALEN TRIBUTE)
GOLDEN NUGGET//9 P.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Most Van Halen fans have a decisive opinion on who their favorite front man is. But whether you’re a fan of David Lee Roth or Sammy Haggar, Completely Unchained has got you covered since the band performs a tribute featuring songs from both classic eras. Some of Roth’s solo hits are also thrown in for good measure. The band plays up and down the east coast at theaters, casinos, clubs and private events, putting on a dazzling stage show. Those in attendance at Flashback Friday will get to rock out to hits such as “Dance the Night Away,” “Running With the Devil,” “Jump,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and “Dreams.”
CompletelyUnchainedRocks.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.