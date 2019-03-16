Tuesdays Gone

Tuesday's Gone comes to Golden Nugget on Friday.

 Annette Kay Freemann

TUESDAY’S GONE (LYNYRD SKYNYRD TRIBUTE)

GOLDEN NUGGET//9 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 22; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: Hailing from Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday’s Gone has dedicated themselves to reproducing the sound, look and passion of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Since its formation in 2005, the band has performed in top venues such as The House of Blues, The Fillmore, The Ritz, events such as “Sandstock Festival,” “NC Azalea Festival” and the “Budweiser Block Party” at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and at numerous festivals, casinos and biker events. On Friday night at Golden Nugget Tuesday’s Gone will rock the house with classics such as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Simple Man,” “Free Bird,” “Call Me the Breeze,” “What’s Your Name,” “That Smell,” “Tuesday’s Gone” and “Gimme Three Steps.”

TuesdaysGoneTribute.com, GoldenNugget.com/atlantic-city

