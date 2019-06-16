RICK SPRINGFIELD AND TOMMY TUTONE
OCEAN CASINO RESORT // 8 P.M. FRIDAY, JUNE 21; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will feel a lot like the 1980s at the Ocean Casino Resort on Friday when Rick Springfield and Tommy Tutone do their thing. Springfield’s commercial success during his heyday in the early ’80s has carried over into a lasting career as a touring musician. Fans can look forward to hearing favorites such as I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Affair of the Heart,” “Love Somebody” and the showstopper, “Jessie’s Girl.” It’s a virtual guarantee that Tommy Tutone will have the entire audience belting out the chorus to their 1982 hit “867-5309/Jenny.”
