HARRAH’S //1 A.M. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22; $61, $91

WHAT TO EXPECT: Asian superstar Priscilla Chan established herself as a Canto-pop singer in the 1980s and further solidified it during the '90s with continued chart success. From China to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe and North America, Chan has left her mark as you’d expect of a diva of her stature. Fans at Harrah’s can look forward to hearing her beautiful voice, her signature song “Thousands” of Songs” and plenty other favorites.

Caesars.com/harrahs-ac

